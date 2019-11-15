M-A canned food drive in full swing

In partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB), Menlo-Atherton High School students will collect canned food from the community through December 13, 2019, to help feed several hundred local families.

M-A students will collect cans at the following locations:

-Bianchini’s in Ladera

-Delucchi’s Market in Redwood City

-Draeger’s in Menlo Park

-Safeway stores on El Camino and in Sharon Heights

-Trader Joe’s in Menlo Park

-Robert’s Market in Portola Valley

You can also donate online. Every dollar donated will create two nutritious meals for those in need.

When you are shopping for your family, please add extra cans to your cart and drop them into the SHFB barrels.

Canned food drive fun facts:

-Collected 289,000+ pounds of food in 2018

-Largest public-school food drive in the country

-Recipients of the Golden Apple Award and Blue Diamond Award from SHFB

-Winner of Outstanding Drive Coordinator goes to Mike Amoroso

-Started by legendary Coach Ben Parks in 1999, raising 5,000 cans that year

-Facebook has donated 2800+ reusable grocery bags for 5th year in row

-Facebook has generously donated $10,000 this year – that equals 40,000 cans!

-Distribution to families takes place on Saturday, December 14 , 2019 in East Palo Alto

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2019