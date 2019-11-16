Hear about the 2019 State of the City on Nov. 19

Mayor Ray Mueller invites community members to the annual State of the City event on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 5:30 pm in the Menlo Park City Council Chambers located at 701 Laurel Street. The event is free and open to the public and will include a presentation by the Mayor, followed by a reception and light refreshments.
Each year, the Mayor hosts a State of the City event at a venue of his or her choosing. In years past, the event has been held at a local hotel or other private venue in part to showcase Menlo Park’s vibrant business community. This year, Mayor Mueller requested a brief event in the City Council Chambers and directed that the money that would otherwise have been spent at a private venue instead be used to fund the creation of a youth advisory committee.
Following the State of the City event, the City Council will convene their scheduled regular and special business meetings at 6:15 p.m. Community members are welcome and encouraged to attend.
{ 0 comments… add one now }