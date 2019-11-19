M-A student Antonia Schindler-Ruberg performs in Pacific Ballet Academy’s Nutcracker

Pacific Ballet Academy is presenting its 29th annual Nutcracker, and this year Menlo-Atherton High School student Antonia Schindler-Ruberg will reprise her role as the Sugar Plum Fairy as well as taking on two new roles.

Toni, as she is known, shared her thoughts:

“Sugar Plum is one of the most significant roles I’ve performed; it’s one of the most prominent parts in classical ballet. Of all the parts in Nutcracker, it is one of the most demanding roles and requires a blend of athletic strength, grace, and artistry. I am performing Sugar Plum on Friday, November 22, at 6:00 pm.

“I performed Sugar Plum last year, and I am excited to reprise my role, developing my artistry and character for the piece. I trained with the San Francisco Ballet School this summer and learned a lot about strength and nuance in performance, which I hope to integrate into my everyday training and performances.

“I am dancing with a different partner this year, which requires getting to know a different dancing style and working closely with him to develop strength and trust. Sugar Plum is kind of the stereotypical sparkly pink tutu that young dancers dream of performing, and I’m fortunate enough to bring that dream to life.

“I am also performing as Arabian and Spanish, two roles that are also difficult in their own ways. Arabian requires sultry, smooth movement, and Spanish is very fire-y and high-energy, with a lot of audience and partner interaction. I am performing Arabian on Saturday, November 23, at 11:00 am and Spanish on Sunday, November 24, at 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

“As a senior planning on going to university, this is my last year performing with Pacific Ballet Academy, which makes these performances that much more special. I can’t wait to share the stage with some of my closest friends and a wonderful, loving community.”

Rima Chaeff, one of the two directors of Pacific Ballet commented: “This is Antonia’s senior year and it is bittersweet because she will be moving on in her life. I have known her since she was 6 years old, and she already showed a lot of talent even then. Throughout the years, there have been highs and lows, but she has been a very hard worker and it has been very gratifying watching her develop into an amazingly mature and artistic dancer.”

The Nutcracker will be presented at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts, November 22, 23, and 24, 2019. Performance dates include the full-length Nutcracker, the popular one-hour children’s performances, and a new sensory friendly one-hour performance of Act II.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online.

Photo courtesy Pacific Ballet Academy