Mid-Peninsula High School presents “Almost, Maine”

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. It’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist.

One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways.

Beginning on Thursday, November 21, the Mid-Peninsula High School Drama Program will perform this romantic comedy by John Cariani. In nine acts, they explore the complexities and often humorous dynamics of relationships. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend — almost —in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.

Performances of Almost, Maine will take place on: Thursday: November 21 at 7:30 pm; Friday, November 22, at 7:30 pm; Saturday, November 23, at 7:30 pm; Sunday, November 24, at 2:30 pm

Admission is free. Mid-Pen is located at 1340 Willow Rd, Menlo Park.