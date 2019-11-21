Arts at St. Bede’s presents Collage Vocal Ensemble on Nov. 24

For their ninth season, Collage Vocal Ensemble takes inspiration from that most wonderful shape — the sphere — with music by Kirke Mechem, Charles Wood, Ross Lee Finney, and Harry Belafonte, among others.

At St. Bede’s Church (2650 Sand Hill Road) on November 24 at 4:00 pm, they’ll continue their tradition of mixing classical and popular music styles, and mixing music for the whole ensemble with songs for women, for men, and for trios and quartets. Their audiences always have a great time, and so do they!

Admission free; suggested donation $15; all donations will benefit LifeMoves – Breaking the Cycle of Homelessness in San Mateo County; contributions taken at the door or online.