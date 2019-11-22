“Supreme Court 2020: You be the judge” is topic of discussion on Nov. 25

Barbara Creed will take a look at the Supreme Court and some upcoming decisions on Monday, Nov. 25, from 6:45 to 8:00 pm at the Menlo Park Library. She’ll look at how you would rule on:

-Non-unanimous jury verdicts

-State funds for religious schools?

-Retirement plan complaints?

For each case:

-Learn the facts

-Discuss

-Vote!

Barbara Creed has been leading discussions about the United States Supreme Court for 10 years. She practiced law in San Francisco for over 40 years, first as a partner with Pillsbury, Madison & Sutro (where she served as the managing partner of a practice group and as a member of the firm’s elected seven-person executive committee) and then as a shareholder at Trucker Huss.