“Supreme Court 2020: You be the judge” is topic of discussion on Nov. 25

Barbara Creed will take a look at the Supreme Court and some upcoming decisions on Monday, Nov. 25, from 6:45 to 8:00 pm at the Menlo Park Library. She’ll look at how you would rule on:
-Non-unanimous jury verdicts
-State funds for religious schools?
-Retirement plan complaints?
For each case:
-Learn the facts
-Discuss
-Vote!
Barbara Creed has been leading discussions about the United States Supreme Court for 10 years. She practiced law in San Francisco for over 40 years, first as a partner with Pillsbury, Madison & Sutro (where she served as the managing partner of a practice group and as a member of the firm’s elected seven-person executive committee) and then as a shareholder at Trucker Huss.
