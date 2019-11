Spotted: Peet’s reopens on Santa Cruz Avenue

The Peet’s on the corner of Santa Cruz Avenue and University Avenue has reopened after renovating its interior. This is a historical Peet’s as it was the second one to open in the Bay Area in 1971, following the first Peet’s in Berkeley. The Peet’s located near Safeway on Middle Avenue will close as of Nov. 24, leaving the Santa Cruz Avenue Peet’s as the last in Menlo Park.