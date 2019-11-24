Capturing the beauty of Menlo Park in the fall

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on November 24, 2019

InMenlo contributing photographer Frances Freyberg was out and about in Menlo Park and captured these lovely images of the fall trees at and surrounding the Allied Arts Guild.

Photos by Frances Freyberg (c) 2019

Tagged as: fall in Menlo Park

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post: