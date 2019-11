First Menlo Oaks Turkey Trot a success!

Thirty-plus people participated in the first annual Menlo Oaks Turkey Trot on Saturday November 24th.

The event was a combination run, walk, and trot for families and their dogs.

Participants chose from three courses of various lengths that wound through Menlo Oaks — 1.3 miles, 1.8 miles and 2.7 miles.

Canned food contributions were donated to the Cub Scouts.

Photos by Judy Horst (c) 2019