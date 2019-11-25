Menlo Park resident Angie Holman is new Executive Director at All Students Matter

Menlo Park resident Angie Holman is the new Executive Director of All Students Matter, a nonprofit devoted to working with teachers in the Ravenswood City School District to support the success of underserved students in East Palo Alto and eastern Menlo Park. Angie is a four-year member of ASM’s leadership team and a longtime volunteer for other local nonprofits supporting literacy and mentoring.

In addition to her experience with nonprofits such as Upward Scholars, The Peninsula College Fund, Sacred Heart Schools Parent Teacher Organization, and the Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation, Angie brings business experience from the for-profit sector including management positions at Wells Fargo, General Mills, and General Motors. She succeeds ASM’s first Executive Director, Carolyn Blatman, who oversaw ASM’s steady expansion as the organization grew in its first decade from about 10 volunteers in one school to nearly 200 volunteers in all five of the Ravenswood elementary schools.

ASM’s growth enabled its volunteers to inspire many more students to improve their academic performance and self-confidence as well as enabled more adults to become involved in and support their broader community. ASM’s success was recognized by the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce which awarded the nonprofit the Golden Acorn Award in 2018 for making a significant contribution to the Menlo Park community.

“Angie Holman has the perfect blend of business skills and passion for educational equity that will make her an inspiring and effective leader for All Students Matter,” says Jeanette Kennedy, ASM Chairman of the Board. “Her leadership, program management, relationship building, and strategic planning experience will serve ASM well. Already she’s guided our organization deftly as we ramped up an expansion of our literacy intervention support program and our 5th grade mentoring book club, which we offer in addition to our in-classroom support. She’s building strong relationships with the district, principals, and teachers and we could not be more pleased with her leadership.”

Angie’s hiring comes as ASM implements an expansion of its tutoring programs to serve even more students in the Ravenswood district. This year ASM has doubled the number of volunteers supporting the Ravenswood district’s literacy intervention program. This program has seen much success in raising students’ reading levels with consistent, daily literacy practice.

In addition, ASM will be expanding its 5th grade mentoring book club this year from four classrooms to 10 classrooms and from eight weeks to 12 weeks in the spring. Designed in cooperation with the Ravenswood literacy and counseling specialists, the 5th grade mentoring book club is a comprehensive program that addresses not only the academic needs of the students, but also provides critical support for their social/emotional well being.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to become the new Executive Director for All Students Matter as it enters its second decade serving the teachers and students of the Ravenswood City School District,” said Angie. “I look forward to continuing the strong relationships with the Superintendent, district experts in literacy and counseling, the principals and teachers. I believe that every child has the right to a quality education no matter what neighborhood they live in.”

Photo by Irene Searles (c) 2019