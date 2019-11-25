Spotted: Melba Beals, one of the Little Rock Nine, speaking to Hillview 7th Graders

Menlo Park City School District seventh graders are embarking on a unit within their English classes called The Resilience Project. The students are diving into literature based on resilient characters such as The Lions of Little Rock, When My Name Was Keoko, The Island on Bird Street, I Am Malala, and Trevor Noah: Born a Crime in addition to excerpts from Warriors Don’t Cry by Melba Beals.

Teacher Valerie Cypert organized a visit from Dr. Beals for seventh grade students at Hillview Middle School, and they were honored to hear her personally share her experience with school integration in Arkansas in 1957, her ensuing career in journalism and as an author, and how to build resilience in their own lives

To complete The Resilience Project, students will interview a family or community member who has faced obstacles and learned resilience and then create and present a project outlining what resilience looks like and can mean in our communities and lives today.

Photo by Matt Ericksen