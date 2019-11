Miquel Aymerich, originally from Barcelona, Spain, and now a Bay Area resident, is an architect — and artist by heart. His watercolor paintings of the buildings and churches he’s encountered while traveling in Europe and Latin America are beautifully detailed. The Stanford University campus water color he has painted can be viewed at Marcela’s Village Gallery in downtown Menlo Park through December 2.

Spotted: Painting of Stanford University on display at Marcela’s Village Gallery

