How to help keep Menlo Park streets clean during fall leaf season

Along with the environmental and social benefits of the City of Menlo Park’s expansive tree canopy comes the winter task of removing all the fallen leaves. Every residential and commercial street in the City is swept on a regular schedule. The peak of leaf removal season is from November through February, when all of the streets are swept once per week.

Residents can help the process by not parking on the street during their street sweeping day. The street sweeping day is generally the next business day after trash collection. Leaves that do not fit in the green compost cart can be spread into a row on the street. The row should be about one foot from the gutter and no higher than one foot tall.

To ensure a clean street, do not create leaf piles or place sticks and branches in the street. Leaf piles, sticks and branches cannot be removed by the street sweeper, requiring the operator to stop and sort the debris, delaying leaf removal.

More information can be found on the street sweeping webpage or by viewing the interactive street sweeping schedule map.

From Menlo Park Updates; used with permission

Photo by Frances Freyberg (c) 2019