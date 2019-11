And the rain returns after six month hiatus

Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “As of 7:00 am, my gauge measures 1.1”. That compares to 1.05” same date in 2018. And still raining softly. We are back in business!”

All that rain left a huge puddle at the corner of Hillview Drive and Cotton Avenue, photographed just before 10:00 am.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019