Menlo Park Kiwanis Christmas tree lot opens on November 29

Menlo Park Kiwanis Club opens its annual Christmas tree lot on Friday, November 29, the day after Thanksgiving. It will be closed on Saturday, November 30, to accommodate parking and traffic for the Stanford-Notre Dame football game, but it will open again on Sunday, December 1.

Once again beautiful Noble Fir trees will be delivered fresh from Oregon weekly. Wreaths and other holiday decorations are available, too.

Located on the Stanford Campus on the corner of Embarcadero and El Camino Real, across from Palo Alto High School, the Kiwanis lot will be open daily until Christmas unless there are no more trees to sell.

Christmas Tree shopping hours are: Daily 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm; Weekends 9:00 am to 8:00 pm.

“Last year we sold out almost two weeks before Christmas, and even though we are starting a week later than last year, we expect to sell out several days before Christmas,” said Jeff Jahnke, newly-elected president of the Club. “The Kiwanis Christmas Tree lot is a long-standing tradition dating back more than 40 years, and it serves as our the biggest fundraiser.”

During 2019, the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club distributed more than $95,000 to several local organizations, including $57,000 in college scholarships to Menlo-Atherton High School seniors. Nearly $1.2 million has been awarded to local students during the lifetime of the Club’s scholarship program.

Grants were also made to the M-A Football Association, Special Games for physically challenged youth, Stanford Club Sports, St. Anthony’s Dining Hall, and several youth-focused causes.