Former PUC President to speak at Menlo Park Kiwanis Club’s December 3 meeting

California has suffered from many disastrous fires over the past few years, and PG&E has been at the center of the “blame and finding solutions” turmoil. A third entity, California’s Public Utility Commission has also been thrust into this same complex territory.

In what promises to be a hot topic, Greg Conlon, former President of the California Public Utilities Commission, will discuss “The Proper Role of the PUC” at the December 3 meeting of the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club.

He has been a CPA and senior partner in a Big Five accounting firm for nearly three decades, with extensive experience in state government. He was appointed by Governor Pete Wilson to serve on two of California’s most critical agencies. Greg served on the California Public Utilities Commission as President for two years and Commissioner for four years. He also served two years as Commissioner on the California Transportation Commission

The Menlo Pari Kiwanis Club meets on Tuesdays at Allied Arts Center, from 12:00 – 1:15 pm. Visitors are invited to attend, but should register at http://www.menloparkkiwanisclub.org/contact/