Learn about healing from trauma through traditional arts on Dec. 2

Encounter the artistic work of three local organizations with experience in healing through traditional arts: the Omnira Institute, Halau ‘O Kawainuhi, and the Alliance for California Traditional Arts (ACTA). The event takes places on Monday, Dec. 2 at the Menlo Park Libary.

Through first-person reflections, videos, photos, and participatory engagement, representatives of each organization will offer a glimpse into their respective programs, art forms, and healing processes.

Learn about:

-Traditional Rumba

This Afrocuban performative genre involves vocal improvisation, elaborate dancing, and polyrhythmic drumming.

-Kapu Aloha

Healing through love and a place of positivity, discipline, self-care, and forgiveness—shared through songs and dances.

This event is part of the Menlo Park Library’s program series “Reclaiming Tradition, Reclaiming Health,” running from through December 19, 2019, and accompanied by the traveling exhibition “A Voyage to Health,” produced by the National Library of Medicine.