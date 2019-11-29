Support local merchants and restaurants on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, may get all the publicity, but there’s also Small Business Saturday on November 30, 2019!

Local businesses are the cornerstone of a strong community. Menlo Park supports Small Business Saturday, a national campaign to celebrate local entrepreneurs, where you can find that special gift at a downtown shop (think Cheeky Monkey or Pet Place), sip coffee at a local cafe (think Borrone), pick up a gadget for your toolbox (think Menlo Hardware), or sit down for a tasty dinner with the family at a locally-owned restaurant (think Camper or Bistro Vida).

You can join millions of Americans by “shopping small” at your favorite local places and help fuel the Menlo Park economy on Saturday, November 30, 2019 — as well as all year long.

InMenlo file photo