The Bugs of Pokémon examined on Sunday, Dec. 1

Attention K-8 students! Meet Beetlelady Stephanie Dole, Ph.D., and explore the place where fantasy meets reality on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.) of the Menlo Park Library.

The creator of Pokémon, Satoshi Tajiri, spent his childhood collecting bugs in the Japanese countryside. His love of bugs can be seen throughout Pokémon from the buggy pocket monsters that were inspired by real insects and arachnids, to the Pokémon attacks and abilities that actually exist in the real world.

Come learn about the bugs that inspired Pokémon and how the game of Pokémon and the science of Entomology are alike!