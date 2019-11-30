Barrel tasting at Woodside Vineyards is great antidote to holiday bustle

The hustle and bustle of the holidays disappear when you enter the barrel room at Woodside Vineyards in Menlo Park, currently all decked out with multi-colored lights. Inside you’re treated to not only tastes from barrels of Woodside Pinot Noir, Zinfandel and Kings Mountain Cabernet, but the history of the winery, ably told by winemaker Brian Caselden.

The winery is the oldest in San Mateo County but its roots go much further back. The Cabernet wines are made from La Questa vines first planted E. H. Rixford in 1884, stock from France’s Château Margaux winery.

Bob Mullen started the winery in 1963. It was the 120th winery in California that now numbers 5,000 or so. “Buff” Guirlani took over ownership in 2010, and the winery shares space with vintage and collector cars at AutoVino.

It’s always been fun to stop by, sip what’s being poured and wander around the cars (look but do not touch!). But Brian’s tales are an extra enticement, given his encyclopedic knowledge about both Woodside Vineyards and winemaking in general.

You’ll also see what we believe are the world’s biggest wine bottles made from corks!

Woodside Vineyards, located at 205 Constitution Drive, will be offering barrel tasting again tomorrow and next weekend (Dec. 6-8). The times on Friday are 5:00, 6:00 and 7:00 pm; Saturday and Sunday 1:00, 2:00, 3:00 and 4:00 pm. There is a $10 tasting fee for non-wine club members; special pricing on various vintages is also offered.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019