Lots of bluster but not much rain – at least yet

The predicted atmospheric river of rain was a but mere trickle of a stream, at least as of 3:00 pm today.

Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “Lots of cold, dampness, and very wet, yet little rain in my backyard. I can only add .15” for a season-to-date total of 1.5”. This day last year it was raining hard. That total was 2.7”.”

On a walk this morning, the color was sparkling while the rain sparse.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019