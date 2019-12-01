Get around town using the City of Menlo Park’s free shuttle system

Did you know that the City of Menlo Park operates four free, publicly accessible shuttle lines? These shuttle lines are a great way to get around town to run errands, visit friends, get to home or work from Caltrain, and/or shop just in time for the holidays! These shuttles are open to everyone, have a rack for two bicycles and are wheelchair-accessible.

The M2-Belle Haven is a service connecting the Belle Haven neighborhood with the Menlo Park Library, Burgess Park, downtown, Safeway and the Little House Activity Center.

For commuters, the M3-Marsh Road and M4-Willow Road shuttles run from Menlo Park Caltrain. The M3-Marsh Road shuttle takes you to the business parks around Bohannon Drive and the Bayfront area, while the M4-Willow Road shuttle takes you to business parks near O’Brien Drive.

For those not near a shuttle or who may need a little more assistance, there is the Shoppers’ Shuttle. This is a free door-to-door shuttle that takes you from your house to destinations in Redwood City on Tuesdays, and around Menlo Park on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Reservations are required for the Shoppers’ Shuttle, at least one day in advance before your trip.

For more information and schedules, please visit the City of Menlo Park’s shuttle website at menlopark.org/shuttles or call 650-330-6770. You may also reach the shuttle provider, MV Transportation, at 650-692-1003.