Holiday tree lighting in Fremont Park on Dec. 6

Begin the holiday season with the annual tree lighting in Fremont Park on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

s. Watch live entertainment and sing along to winter classics with the musical entertainers! Enjoy a visit from Santa and his winter friends.

Conclude the evening with a story reading from Santa and count down with Mayor Ray Mueller as he lights the holiday tree.

InMenlo file photo from 2017 tree lighting