Camper in Menlo Park hosts cookbook author Erin Gleeson for a “forest feast”

That a restaurant named Camper is offering a cocktail hour and three-course “forest feast” shouldn’t be surprising.

That will happen this Saturday, Dec. 7, starting at 6:00 pm and feature cookbook author Erin Gleeson, whose latest book is The Forest Feast Mediterranean. Attendees will receive a copy of the book. Cost is $100. You can reserve space online.

Emails Camper partner Logan Levant: “We’re pleased to announce a collaboration dinner with Erin herself, a first in what we hope to be semi-regular themed nights with authors, chefs and other talented “Friends of Camper.”

“She will talk about her book and the three-month sabbatical she took with her husband and two toddlers across Europe to create the recipes that are now in her new book.

“She’s an amazing chef, mom, and watercolorist. Her cookbooks are a work of art. Guests will receive a signed copy of her book.”