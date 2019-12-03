Jerry Rice’s 25th Annual NFL Alumni Celebrity Toy Drive comes to downtown Menlo Park

Mayor Ray Mueller encourages residents u to support the Jerry Rice 25th Annual NFL Alumni Celebrity Toy Drive, now through December 14, between 11:00 am and 6:00 pm at 807 Santa Cruz Ave. (Santa Cruz Avenue and Crane Street).

This year’s event is possible through a joint effort between local NFL alumni, Menlo Park Mayor Ray Mueller and Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Fran Dehn. All hope that community members will use this opportunity to support the Domini Hoskins Black History Museum’s effort to provide toys to those in need. Also, help to support Menlo Park’s local retailers by shopping locally for a new toy.

Admission to the event is $5.00 or a new unwrapped toy.