Local non-profits that you can support on Giving Tuesday

Entering its eighth year, GivingTuesday is celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, kicking off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving. This year it is on December 3.
Below is a list of local, 501(c)3 non-profits in InMenlo’s coverage area, many of which we’ve profiled in the past.
We’ve tried to be comprehensive, listing non-profits with a physical presence and/or mailing address in Menlo Park, Atherton, Woodside and Portola Valley, along with nearby non-profits that serve residents of these communities. If you’re aware of a non-profit that is not listed, please let us know at tips[at]inmenlo.com.
Bay Area Association of Kidney Patients
Beyond Barriers Athletic Foundation
Boy and Girls Club of the Peninsula
Las Lomitas Education Foundation
Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation
Menlo Park Historical Association
National Center for Equine Facilitated Therapy
Police & Working K-9 Foundation
Portola Valley Theatre Conservatory
Ravenswood Education Foundation
Ravenswood Family Health Center
St. Anthony’s Padua Dining Room
