Allied Arts Guild Auxiliary holds annual Christmas Market on Dec. 7

The Allied Arts Guild Auxiliary’s Christmas Market takes place on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

You’ll find handcrafted goods from a variety of local vendors and artists and an auction of decorated and themed Christmas trees. Carolers will be singing from 12:30 to 1:30; kids will have a chance to visit with Santa from noon to 1:00 pm.

Free admission and parking. Proceeds benefit the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital.

Emails auxiliary member Louise DeDera: “New vintage items come in weekly, including vintage nutcrackers. Our hand-knit stockings are a 50-plus year tradition.”

Finished your shopping? Enjoy coffee or lunch at Café Wisteria.

The Allied Arts Guild is located at 75 Arbor Road in Menlo Park.

Photos courtesy of Louise DeDera