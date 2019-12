Continuing rain makes for pretty photograph

Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “As of 7:35 am, I measured .3”. My total now 2.05”. And more to come!”

Adds photographer Irene Searles: “Twos, Horses and Trees. I always look at this scene as I drive to and from. It rarely disappoints. Portola Valley.”

Photo by Irene Searles (c) 2019