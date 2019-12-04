M-A junior Claire Beebe attends Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki

While her M-A classmates head towards finals and then winter break, M-A junior Claire Beebe (pictured center) is enjoying a Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki.

Emails Claire: “Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki describes its program as ‘life-changing learning in nature.’ After doing a lot of research, I loved the idea of learning in the outdoors and focusing on the environment, a subject in which I am really interested. After applying, I spoke with a student who recently attended the program, and my thoughts about the close-knit community and great learning experience became solidified.

“I knew that I would become close with all of my peers at Chewonki, but I am surprised how supportive everyone has been, and how quickly they became my family and we created a support system to help each other. I’m also surprised at how powerful it is to learn and care more about our environment by being more actively involved in the work and care for the animals, plants, and systems that sustain us.”

The Beebe family is holding an information session about the program this Friday, Dec. 6 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm; address is 2142 Oakley, Menlo Park. Please RSVP by Thursday, Dec. 5 to [email protected]

Photo courtesy of Beebe family