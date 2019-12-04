Taste of the Mountains Wine Walk slated for Dec. 7

The Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association presents the Taste of the Mountains Wine Walk on Saturday, December 7, in Downtown Menlo Park from 1:00 to 4:30pm. All ticket proceeds from the event will benefit the Menlo Park Atherton Education Foundation. The cost is $49 per person.

Enjoy wines from small, local boutique wineries of the Santa Cruz Mountains poured in various designated tasting locations up and down Santa Cruz Avenue. Check in for your wristband, glass, and a map of the pouring locations at Fremont Park – then enjoy an afternoon of tasting and discovering. Purchase your favorites from the bottle booth and stay downtown for a dinner!