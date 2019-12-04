Woodside Village Band holiday concert takes place Dec. 7

The Winter Concert 2019 with Yessica Gallagher conducting takes place on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 3:00 pm at the Woodside Village Church, 3154 Woodside Road. Free admission and parking; donations welcome.

Works being rehearsed; their order may differ at the concert: America Forever March, James V. Colonna/J. C. Colonna; Carol of the Bells, Sean O’Loughlin; Christmas from the ’50s, Douglas Wagner; Elegy for the U.S.S. Arizona, Larry MacTaggart; “Hallelujah” from The Messiah, George F. Handel/Ades; Baby It’s Cold Outside, Franke Loesser/Moss; Peter & The Wolf, Serge Prokofiev/Jim Curnow; Sleigh Ride, Leroy Anderson.