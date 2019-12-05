Kitka returns with Wintersongs to St. Bede’s on Dec. 8

Wintersongs is Kitka’s critically-acclaimed and popular winter holiday program showcasing seasonal music from a wide variety of Eastern European ethnic and spiritual traditions. The female vocal ensemble will perform at St. Bede’s Church (2650 Sand Hill Road) on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4:00 pm. Tickets are available in advance online.

For countless centuries, people around the world have utilized the power of community singing to infuse warmth, cheer, spirituality, wishes for peace, health, and good fortune into the long, dark, cold and difficult winter season. Eastern Europe’s geographic position as a crossroads between Europe and the Orient has produced an astonishingly rich and varied array of seasonal musical rituals. Traditional pieces will be woven together with new folk song arrangements and original compositions by Kitka members and contemporary American and Eastern European composers, all inspired by the customs, beauty, and mystery of wintertime.

Photo by Vincent Louis Carrella