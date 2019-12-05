“Twas the Night Before Christmas” on tap for two weekends in December

Dancer Repertory Theatre offers Twas the Night Before Christmas, a delightful dance/theatre production following the famous Clement C. Moore poem.

With dancing Mice, Prancing Reindeer and a bag of toys that all come to life, it is guaranteed to bring the holiday spirit to all!

This lively and colorful show with a cast of 85+ dancers entertains both the young – and young at heart!

It will be performed Dec. 8, 14, and 15 at Woodside Performing Arts Center, 199 Churchill Ave., Woodside.