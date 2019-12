Make it an all-train day on Dec. 8 at the Menlo Park train station

The Caltrain Holiday Train will be stopping in Menlo Park at 7:05 pm on Sunday, Dec. 8. The colorfully decorated train will carry carolers and other entertainers. Locals are asked to donate a new, unwrapped toy to the annual toy drive.

You can stop in at the West Bay Model Railroad Holiday Train Show (1090 Merrill St.) that same day from 1:00 to 8:00 pm. The model trains will also be running on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm.

InMenlo file photo from 2015