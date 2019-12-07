Clouds continue to hold rain tight-to-the-vest in Menlo Park

Emailed InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ this morning: Here in Menlo Park, as we slept, .3” of rain fell, on this 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. My season to date figure is now 2.4”. This compares to 3.5” in 2018.”

Bill added this afternoon: Another .1” as of 4:oo pm. Now at 2.5” total. Locals may think the amount of rain is greater because the air has been so ‘wet’ for days.”

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most captured this rainbow from the top of Valpariso hill.”

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2019