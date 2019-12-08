Rain makes for pretty holiday colors in the woods

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “A solid .7” in last night’s downpour, now at 3.2”. This compares to 3.5” last year. Then no rain until December 17.

Add another .1” for the daylight hours today, brings me to 3.3”. We couuld be dry for awhile.

InMenlo contributing photographer Irene Searles asks: “Who steals the show here? The vibrant green ferns or the deep reds of the foliage droppings from the giant redwood?? Photographed in Portola Valley.

Photo by Irene Searles (c) 2019