Cafe Zoë’s 4th annual Gingerbread House decorating competition set for Dec. 14

by Contributed Content on December 10, 2019

Cafe Zoë’s 4th Annual Gingerbread House Decorating Competition is back this Saturday, December 14.

Here are the rules:
– You must sign-up to arrive for one of two time slots: 2:00 pm or 3:45 pm
– Sign-up via email [email protected]
– Sign-ups end Friday, Dec 13th at 10:00 pm
-$17 Entry fee (teams can be as big as you’d like)
– You MUST use the house provided by Cafe Zoë
– You CAN bring as many decorations & tools as you’d like as well as utilize the decorations provided by the cafe
– Teams will be voted on in FIVE categories: Most Creative, Best Story/Theme, Most Delicious Looking, Best Use of Materials, and Best in Show

The houses will be displayed over the next week and voted on. Results will come out the following week!

