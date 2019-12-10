Cafe Zoë’s 4th annual Gingerbread House decorating competition set for Dec. 14

Cafe Zoë’s 4th Annual Gingerbread House Decorating Competition is back this Saturday, December 14.
Here are the rules:
– You must sign-up to arrive for one of two time slots: 2:00 pm or 3:45 pm
– Sign-up via email [email protected]
– Sign-ups end Friday, Dec 13th at 10:00 pm
-$17 Entry fee (teams can be as big as you’d like)
– You MUST use the house provided by Cafe Zoë
– You CAN bring as many decorations & tools as you’d like as well as utilize the decorations provided by the cafe
– Teams will be voted on in FIVE categories: Most Creative, Best Story/Theme, Most Delicious Looking, Best Use of Materials, and Best in Show
The houses will be displayed over the next week and voted on. Results will come out the following week!
