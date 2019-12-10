Holiday train makes its annual appearance at Menlo Park Caltrain station

Decorated with more than 75,000 glittering lights, the Holiday Train stopped at Menlo Park’s Caltrain station last Sunday night, combining holiday fun with a toy drive and featuring onboard carolers and the Salvation Army Christmas Brass Ensemble.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and their extended family – including Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer – got off the train to greet kids and pose for pictures.

“We are grateful to the generous Bay Area residents who have donated more than 50,000 toys since the start of this local tradition in 2001,” said Caltrain Executive Director Jim Hartnett. “This event would not be possible without the support of Silicon Valley Community Foundation, sponsors and our staff for helping us provide this magical experience to the communities we serve.”

Caltrain partners with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program and The Salvation Army to conduct the toy drive.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2019