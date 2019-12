Pointing to the trains at the West Bay Model Railroad Association holiday open house

Continuing a holiday tradition, the West Bay Model Railroad Association held its annual open house last weekend. As InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most captured, there was a lot of delightful finger pointing, accompanied by smiles and looks of wonder.

The WBMRA was founded in 1947 and is housed in the former Southern Pacific baggage building adjacent to the Menlo Park train station, itself a historic landmark.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2019