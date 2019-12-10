Requested: Donations to support holiday dinner for local veterans

The Holiday Dinner for the Veterans housed at Building 520 at the Palo Alto VA Hospital will happen once again this year on December 18. Get Human, Cafe Zoë, Habibi’s Salon, Peninsula Veterans Lions Club, and more, will return to spread cheer for the veterans residing there over the holidays. The dinner spread is provided by Oak Grove Christian Ministries.

These businesses and non-profit groups have gone for the last several years to Building 520, a wing that is often overlooked on the holidays as patients hospitalized in this unit are facing some tough mental challenges with many of them also are homeless.

Emails Cafe Zoë owner Kathleen Daly: “Each year we’ve raised money to fill up bags for each of the veterans. Every bag includes undergarments, toiletries, a full sweatsuit, t-shirt, slippers, and socks. Each of the veterans are asked if they would like to receive a personal gift. One of the most touching requests was when one veteran asked for a winter coat to present to his daughter for Christmas.

“In addition, we try to fill the supply closet with extra items for patients throughout the rest of the year.”

To support this effort, you can make a cash or check donation in person at Cafe Zoë or an online donation at Get Human (Scroll down to the PayPal button – 100% of your donation will go towards the veterans).

Photo from last year’s drive courtesy of Cafe Zoë