Kehillah Jewish High School student Henry Shane organizes Global Climate Strike march

Last week, Menlo Park resident Henry Shane, who is a junior at Kehillah Jewish High School, championed a Global Climate Strike in San Francisco. With multiple police officers closing down the streets in front of the demonstration, Henry led an estimated 400 students down Howard & 2nd street, making their way from BlackRock Headquarters to U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein’s office.

“If you or your child wants to get involved within the climate movement or for information about future strikes, join these organizations: The Sunrise Movement or Extinction Rebellion,” said Henry.

Since the Parkland shooting, Henry has been moved to make a difference. As a freshman, in March of 2018, a month after the shooting, Henry organized the Kehillah students in the high school Walkout Against Gun Violence.

Since the walkout, he advanced to become Assistant Director of March For Our Lives Silicon Valley, began working on the Pete Buttigieg Presidential Campaign, and became a member of the leadership team for the Sunrise Bay Area Chapter.

Photos courtesy of Kehillah Jewish High School