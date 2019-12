Showers continue to dampen Menlo Park

Last night’s pounding rain yielded to showers this morning, with precipitation forecast to continue off and on into the evening.

Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “An additional .2” this as of just before 8:00 am. My season to date total is 3.5”, the same as last year’s on this date.”

We spotted a rain soaked grapefruit on a walk this morning.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019