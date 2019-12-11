Spotted: Local Raging Grannies participating in #FacebookBlackout days

Menlo Park resident Gail Sredanovic (pictured in pink jacket) was among the Raging Grannies that joined a protest in front of the Facebook thumbs up sign on December 9 (International Anti-Corruption Day) calling for a 48-hour Facebook blackout. The campaign was spurred on by Facebook’s decision in October to amend its political advertising policy — exempting politicians from Facebook’s community standards and fact-checking in the name of free speech. A Ms Magazine article has details.

Photo courtesy of Raging Grannies; the Granny in the Statue of Liberty costume in the background is Billie Norman of Redwood City.