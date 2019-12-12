Menlo Park city schools continue to attain high marks

According to the 2019 California Schools Dashboard, Menlo Park City School District continues to attain high marks. The Dashboard, accessible at www.caschooldashboard.org, is a tool that presents data to “provide a more complete picture of how schools and districts are meeting the needs of all students.”

Academically, 84% of MPCSD students meet or exceed state standards in English Language Arts and 83% meet or exceed state standards in Mathematics, with steady gains by many student subgroups like Socioeconomically Disadvantaged Students and Students with Disabilities.

The Dashboard also reports data around academic engagement and school climate and culture. MPCSD continues to report higher than average rates of students feeling engaged with their schools, extremely low rates of suspension and chronic absenteeism, and access to a broad course of study.

“Menlo Park City School District continues to show progress in academic achievement of our significant subgroups, which is a high priority of ours,” commented Superintendent Erik Burmeister. “Additionally, more students each year progress to the exceeding standards level. We are committed to addressing the needs of students from populations that are historically underachieving, especially our students from low income households.

“Schools must be joined by the private sector; local, state and federal government; and the non-profit world to address the far reaching impacts of economic inequality. Our children are not immune. We believe we can defy the most powerful indicator of student achievement — family income —but it takes time, training, and resources with ongoing focus to do so. We’re headed in the right direction; yet, we have far to go.”

InMenlo file photo