Puppets: Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf set for Dec. 15

Puppet Art Theater’s 3 Little Pigs will be at the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.) of the Menlo Park Library on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 2:00 to 2:45 pm.

Three pigs strike out on their own looking to have fun and adventures. But first, they must build houses for themselves. Straw, sticks, bricks, and a huffing and puffing Big Bad Wolf add up to hilarity and mayhem in this adaptation of the classic story.

Enjoy:

-Live, interactive puppetry

-Laughs for all ages

-A post-show introduction to the puppets & how they work

This free event received funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.