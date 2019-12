Round Table’s 60th anniversary is celebrated with a proclamation

Menlo Park Mayor Ray Mueller stopped by the Round Table restaurant on El Camino in Menlo Park yesterday to current franchise operator Bob Larson a proclamation extolling the pizza parlor’s longevity on the occasion of its 60th anniversary.

The first Round Table was opened by Bob’s father, Bill Larson, in 1959, using his life savings of $1,800.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2019