Christy Heaton receives award for excellence in teaching economics

Menlo Park resident Christy Heaton, who teaches at Homestead High, is the recipient of the Bob Hahn Economics Teacher of the Year award.

The Award is given in honor of businessman Bob Hahn, a longtime supporter of CASET (California Association of School Economics Teachers) conference. He became a generous donor for teachers wishing to attend the conference. Moreover, in his will, he wanted to see to it that excellence in economics instruction continue to be recognized and celebrated.

In introductory remarks, the speaker said: “[Christy] has been a faithful ambassador of economics education. Additionally, she has been a passionate instructor of civics as well. Teaching students to acquire the skills they need to succeed, and for full empowerment, CASET’s mantra, has been fully manifest in every course she has taught. And she has taught it all! In addition to Economics, she has taught Government, Media, Leadership, and Yearbook, at every level: college prep, English language learners, special education inclusion classes and advanced placement.”