Annual Gryphon Carolers holiday concert takes place Dec. 15

Marking its 38th year, this annual Gryphon Carolers holiday concert takes place at the Woodside Village Church (3154 Woodside Rd.) on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 pm. This year’s concert will feature unique vocal and band arrangements by Ed Johnson and Carol McComb with a 30 voice choir and intimate band arrangements that will stir your heart one moment and make you laugh out loud the next. Tickets available in advance online.