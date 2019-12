Spotted: A winterized Zott’s

The party continues at the Alpine Inn aka Zott’s even as temperatures dip and rain falls from the sky.

A good portion of the outside beer garden is now under a large transparent tent. An elevated flooring allows heat to be pumped in.

The holiday spirit is fostered by pomegranate and evergreen garlands that hang from the tent. The good times continue to roll…

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019