“From Menlo Park to Botswana: A Peace Corps Odyssey” is topic at Menlo Park Library on Dec. 18

Former Menlo Park resident Michael Reza Farzi is serving as a Peace Corps volunteer in Botswana, working with local government to address the HIV epidemic. He’ll be at the Menlo Park Library on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm to talk about that work, as well as to discuss the history, languages and cultures of Botswana, sharing photos and stories from life in his community and travels around the country.

Parental discussion is advised as the topic of HIV and how it is transmitted will be addressed in an educational manner.

Michael’s background is in public health. Before entering the Peace Corps, he contracted for the World Health Organization HQ in Geneva, Switzerland. He now serves at a District AIDS Coordinating (DAC) office, assisting with the planning and implementation of HIV/AIDS programs in a country with the third-highest HIV prevalence in the world.